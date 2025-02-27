Manufacturing plant’s expansion to bring more than 30 jobs to Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A fiberglass insulation manufacturer is expanding their operation and bringing new jobs to Barrow County.

Johns Manville is a company that manufactures insulation, roofing materials, and engineered products.

With the expansion of its new production line in Winder, the company will add more than 30 jobs, including operators, maintenance technicians, and warehouse employees, bringing the total number of employees at the facility to 350 people.

Construction on the line will begin in early 2026 and is expected to be fully operational in mid-2027.

