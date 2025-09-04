‘Just keep on going:’ Apalachee shooting survivors still taking it one day at a time

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Families of victims and survivors of the Apalachee High School shooting found out earlier this week that a judge moved the trial for the suspected shooter’s father.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco checked in on several of the families one year after the deadly shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This is not over with for us,” said Terry McElhannon, whose granddaughter Taylor Jones was hit by three bullets. “We’ve still got more to do, more therapy and whatever it takes.”

Colin Gray, who is accused of giving his son, Colt Gray, the guns used in the shooting, was originally scheduled for October, but now it has been moved to Feb. 9.

“I called him stupid in court, so you all can say what you want to, I done said it,” McElhannon said. “They shut me up, but that’s OK, I got to say it.”

On the anniversary of the shooting, Jones chose to attend school to honor the lives lost while she continues physical therapy.

“Some days are not so good,” she said.

RELATED STORIES:

Ronaldo Vega, another survivor, said he’s still feeling the effects of the shooting.

“I just been telling myself to go, don’t worry about it, just keep on going. But the first day back was a little off, like every noise makes me like a little scared,” Vega said.

He’s also the kicker for Apalachee High School’s football team.

Both Jones and Vega told Francisco that the school day was not as tough as they had imagined it would be.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group