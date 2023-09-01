Fire crews respond to Barrow Co. automotive shop on fire

WINDER, Ga. — Tuesday evening, Barrow County firefighters responded put out an automotive shop that had caught fire.

The fire, at a shop on Bert Day Road in Winder, showed “heavy fire” according to Barrow County Emergency Services.

Fire crews arrived around 6 p.m., officials said.

The department said the fire took several hours to get under control, and even longer to completely extinguish it.

“Crews quickly started fighting the fire from the exterior of the building due to the amount of fire,” Public Information Officer Scott Dakin said. “This included aerial operations and several fire engines.”

The building, and multiple vehicles around the shop, were completely destroyed, according to fire officials.

One person who was in the building during the fire was treated and released on scene by medical personnel.

After the fire was out, the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the fire’s origin and cause.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident.

