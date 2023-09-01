Two suspects involved in double murder of Gwinnett siblings identified; police searching for them

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have identified two men they say were involved in the double murders of a 23-year-old mother and her 16-year-old brother.

Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes and Juan Angel Montes were both found shot to death on the side of I-85/985 in Gwinnett County on Sunday.

Police said they have now charged Manuel Lorenzo Sanchez, 41, with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and attempt to commit certain crimes.

Ricardo Lorenzo Montes, 24, has also been charged with tampering with evidence.

Police said they don’t know where the men are and are asking anyone who sees them to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

It’s unclear if Ricardo Montes is related to the siblings. Police did not give a motive for the murders.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson spoke to friends of the siblings earlier this week, who said they went out with a man they didn’t know on Saturday night. They said they knew something was wrong when Dorantes didn’t pick up her baby from the babysitter.

Family members are now trying to raise money to send the siblings’ bodies back to Mexico, where their mother lives.

