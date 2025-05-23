‘Bitter sweet:’ Apalachee High School seniors graduate months after tragedy

Seniors who survived the mass shooting inside Apalachee High School last fall passed a significant milestone this month.

They officially graduated Thursday evening.

“Feels good! I feel very prideful right now,” said Jovany Hernandez.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hernandez and his classmate Gustavo Padilla spoke to Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco as they headed into the ceremony on campus.

They said the celebration is complex.

“Bitter sweet, you know?” said Padilla.

They said enduring unspeakable loss of their Math teachers Cristina Irimie and Coach Ricky Aspinwall and classmates Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo has amplified their thankfulness for the opportunity to graduate.

On stage during the ceremony, valedictorian Kaleigh Spencer described persevering in the face of adversity.

“Simply walking across the stage after such an event deserves recognition,” said Spencer.

TRENDING STORIES:

Speakers did not forget the accomplishments and accolades that came before the tragedy.

Most of the ceremony focused on the entire four years students spent at Apalachee High School, lessons learned and getting their hands on their diplomas.

After sharing words of inspiration, students turned their tassels with hard-earned wisdom they said will follow them to college, work and the military.

“Blessed to see another day,” said Hernandez.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group