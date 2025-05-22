Hundreds of homes could soon be built near Gwinnett river, but neighbors worry it could flood

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A controversial plan for nearly 200 homes to be built near the Yellow River in Gwinnett County is moving forward, but neighbors say they have major flooding concerns.

Concerned neighbors went to the Gwinnett County commissioners meeting on Tuesday to fight back against the plan.

CKK Development Services wants to rezone the land near the Yellow River to build smaller lots in exchange for preserving 40% of the area as open space.

But neighbors say those homes would still be too close to the water and would put them at risk of flooding.

“You would trap all those residents,” neighbor Jessica Owens said. “The houses that are built on that elevation will not last for the 30-year mortgage term.”

Opponents are also worried about added traffic on narrow roads.

Developers say they will conduct their own flood study to prove the site is safe.

“There is no intention on my part to build homes in the floodplain,” developer Duncan Corley with CKK Development Services said.

He also says that the project meets zoning standards and adds infrastructure like roads and sewer lines at no cost to taxpayers.

The plan also includes amenities like pickleball courts, trails and a boat launch.

Commissioners ultimately voted four to one to approve the rezoning with added conditions to address safety concerns.

“I would rather take this opportunity to upgrade and enhance the conditions and add some additional restrictions to improve traffic and infrastructure impacts that will benefit the entire community,” Commissioner Kirkland Carden said.

The approval allows the developers to move forward with site plans, but they must still meet flood and stormwater regulations before breaking ground.

