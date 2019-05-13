Barrow County students, teachers could notice big differences soon

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Students in Barrow County could soon see some changes to their schools and teachers could notice a difference on their paycheck.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the Barrow County School District approved a $137 million budget that includes raises for teachers and more than $1 million for security cameras in classrooms.
The budget also includes plans to renovate two schools in Winder and build a new high school.
A final vote is set for June.
We’re in Barrow County working to learn more details about the budget and what it could mean for people in the area. Hear from the superintendent and parents, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}