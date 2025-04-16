Barrow County solicitor general resigns

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Solicitor General has tendered his resignation.

According to county officials, Solicitor General Kyle Sharry submitted his resignation Wednesday, citing a desire to go back to practicing law privately.

Sharry was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as the county’s solicitor general in a part-time capacity back in 2020.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

While serving in the role, county officials said the solicitor general’s office expanded from one employee working full-time to five and began administering traffic camera courts, reducing school zone speeding violations.

The office also “maintained a perfect record at trial.”

Sharry submitted his resignation to the governor on Wednesday afternoon. If the governor accepts the resignation, the statewide Judicial Nominating Commission would start the process of choosing his successor.

The county did not say when Sharry’s potential last day on the job would be, should Kemp accept his resignation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group