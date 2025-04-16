R. Thomas Deluxe Grill owners selling iconic Buckhead restaurant

ATLANTA — An iconic Atlanta restaurant will soon have new owners.

R. Thomas is known for offering a variety of organic, vegetarian and vegan menu items, but also for their colorful birds outside the restaurant. Now, it’s going on the market.

Representatives for R. Thomas Deluxe Grill owner Linay Thomas Sheltra confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that she is selling the restaurant.

Sheltra’s father, Richard Thomas, opened the restaurant on Peachtree Street back in 1985 and it quickly became a Buckhead staple. Sheltra and her partners will be looking for a new owner who wants to keep the business going.

