Cobb neighbors get county to pause plan to cut down trees that line ‘calming’ median

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Plans to remove more trees on the Columns Drive median in East Cobb are on hold after more than 1,000 community members signed a petition to stop the project.

Families expressed concerns after they learned about a project to remove the trees.

“It was mentioned that they were going to clear-cut all of the trees on Columns Drive. The reason they stated was that the trees were falling onto the road and they were dead and diseased,” said homeowner Vickey Bollings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For some, Columns Drive provides a sense of peace and stability.

“I work all day, I’m stressed out, I come home. As soon as I hit this road, I’m calmer,” said Bollings.

For runners, walkers and cyclists, the large oak and magnolia trees that line the Columns Drive median, provide several miles of shade on a sweltering hot day.

“Without that protection, the overheating and all the other issues that come with it could be a problem,” Bollings said.

When members of the community learned about the counties plant to remove the trees, homeowners petitioned to stop the plans.

“Within 48 hours, we had over 1,000 signatures. Within a few days, they put the project on hold, and I want to stay on hold,” said Bollings.

TRENDING STORIES:

County officials released a statement regarding the project.

Given the significant maintenance required for trees along Columns Drive, Cobb DOT consulted an arborist in 2024 to assess the health of trees within the medians. The arborist determined that many trees had reached the end of their lifespan and needed removal. Cobb DOT crews had responded at least three times to fallen trees that had blocked the road in the past month. To address this, Cobb DOT worked with the District Commissioner (Richardson) to allocate $215,000 in District Capital funds for removing and replacing trees across 11 of the 18 median sections. Recognizing community concerns about the initial scope of removals, the County is working with an arborist to refine the project. The project will focus only on trees that pose an imminent risk to public safety. These trees will be removed and replaced with species that maintain the corridor’s character. We’re still working on the details of the revised scope of work on Columns Drive, and we will share those details when they are completed. — Ross Cavitt, Cobb County Communications Director

County officials sent Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell pictures of trees that have fallen onto Columns Drive in the past month.

“None of the trees that fell onto Columns Drive were from that median, they were a part of state park property. The only thing we ever see are dead branches, which people move out of the way. What needs to happen is proper care for the trees, whatever that looks like,” said Bollings.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group