Barrow County Schools putting phones in every classroom, adding more officers

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Board of Education has approved two new safety measures nearly a month after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

The board approved a measure on Tuesday to add a phone in every classroom and add eight new school resource officers in the district.

The district also presented a timeline for additional safety measures.

The improvements will include input from staff, families and the community.

Right now, administrators said they are reviewing various pieces of security technology for our schools.

They say desk phones in classrooms will give teachers an easy way to connect with the office and parents. High schools will be the first to get the phones.

Between October and November, the Board will meet with School Governance Teams to present research and findings and receive feedback in the decision-making process.

The goal is to have a recommendation for the Board in early 2025.

