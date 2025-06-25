Barrow County Board of Education approves budget for funding SRO program

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Board of Education took a step closer Tuesday to securing funding for school resource officers.

The board approved a budget proposal that would fund 24 SROs in county schools, which would include changing the millage rate.

In a separate meeting Tuesday, Barrow County commissioners voted to cut its funding toward the SRO program.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported on the funding fight earlier this month.

The Barrow County School System and Barrow County Commission agreed in 2017 to pay 50/50 to fund the program for 12 SROs.

Last fall, the district said it increased the number of SROs from 12 to 16 due to population. The Board of Education announced plans to raise that number to 24 after the deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School.

That would put at least one officer in each school and two in each high school.

But some of the county commissioners say they can no longer split the costs because of voters approving to exempt senior citizens of a certain age and income from paying school property taxes.

The Barrow County Board of Education will hold one more meeting on millage rate on June 30 before its final vote on July 8.

