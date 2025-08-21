Barrow Co. 911 dispatchers help deliver 2 babies

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Two Barrow County E-911 dispatchers put their training to the test this summer to help two mothers successfully deliver two babies.

Barrow County’s Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) system allows 911 call takers to provide medical instructions while gathering information for first responders before they arrive at the scene.

On June 1, a shift supervisor received a call from a Spanish-speaking man whose sister was in active labor.

Using a translation service available to dispatchers, the 911 call taker was able to guide the man through the steps of helping his sister deliver the baby safely while medical crews were on the way.

Then, on July 23, a communications officer took a call from a husband driving his pregnant wife to the hospital.

When it was apparent that the baby was coming quickly, the dispatcher directed the couple to pull into a gas station parking lot, where she guided the husband step-by-step in delivering their baby before first responders could arrive.

Both babies were reported to be healthy after their entrances into the world.

“I could not be more proud of the men and women of Barrow County E-911,” E-911 Director Jeremy Pickett said. “They come to work each day prepared to serve their community at the highest level, and these outcomes reflect the skill, compassion, and commitment they bring to the job.”

