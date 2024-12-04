Apalachee school shooting: Colin Gray, father of suspect, files motion to dismiss his indictment

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Attorneys for Colin Gray, the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, have filed motions to have his indictment dismissed.

The documents claims the indictment “fails adequately to charge this defendant with any offense against the laws of the State of Georgia.”

Colin Gray, 54, is charged with 29 crimes. Some of the charges include second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter.

His son, Colt Gray, is accused of killing four people and wounding nine others inside the school on Sept. 4, 2024. The 14-year-old charged with 55 crimes including, malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

Both waived their arraignment hearings and entered a not guilty plea.

In the indictment against Colin Gray, a grand jury said he gave his son “access to a firearm and ammunition after receiving sufficient warning that Colt Gray would endanger the bodily safety of another.”

Colin Gray is accused of knowingly allowing his son to have the assault-style gun used in the school shooting. The special demurrer motion claims though there is “no statute in place which requires firearms to be locked away.”

No hearing date has been scheduled on the motions.

