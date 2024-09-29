Apalachee High School football returns to play its first game since the school shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The first game for the Apalachee High School football team since the tragic shooting on Sept. 4 was held on Saturday.
Two students and two teachers, one of those an assistant football coach, died in the shootings.
The loss of assistant coach Rick Aspinwall was heavy on the hearts of the players and staff.
On Saturday, the community cheered on the Wildcats.
“Being a former football player too, it’s hard to imagine having to come back and play after losing a coach like that,” Lorenzo Wise said. “As long as people are there for each other and the community stays strong, I think it’ll all work out.”
