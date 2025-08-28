All employees safely evacuate insulation manufacturer in Winder after fire

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in Winder extinguished a fire at a company that manufactures insulation, commercial roofing, and building materials on Tuesday.

Crews responded to Johns Manville on Bankhead Highway shortly before 7 p.m. to battle the flames.

The fire department said all employees were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

“I want to thank our team for their professionalism and speed in containing the fire,” Barrow County Fire Chief Brett Skinner said. “I’d like to offer a special thanks to the Winder Fire Department, Oconee County Fire Rescue, and Athens-Clarke County Fire Department for their timely mutual aid and support, and to West Jackson Fire Department for being on standby to handle any other calls that came in during our response.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Barrow County Marshal’s Office.

