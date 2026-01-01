3 arrested in Barrow County during undercover drug enforcement operation

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Three men were arrested in Barrow County after an undercover operation that targeted illegal drug distribution.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Narcotics Unit investigation led to multiple felony arrests.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said the following arrests were made:

Roderick LaShawn Billings, 37, of Winder, was charged with multiple felony offenses, including the sale and trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine, use of a communication facility to facilitate drug crimes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Georgeio Dequeze Billings, 36, of Winder, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Leonardo Marquez Hinton, 44, of Winder, was charged with multiple counts of sale of cocaine and use of a communication facility to facilitate drug offenses.

The investigation is still active and the sheriff’s office said more arrests could be coming.

