10-year-old restaurant in Marietta Square temporarily closes

MARIETTA, Ga. — A popular Marietta Square dining spot is currently closed, but will reopen soon, for a rebranding and relaunch initiative.

Piastra, a 10-year-old restaurant in Marietta Square, closed for two weeks so mother-son owner-operators Chef Greg Lipman and Betty Bahl could shift the direction of the restaurant and offer new food opportunities for their guests.

The restaurant first opened in 2015 as a spot for classic Italian fare.

In 2025, Lipman and Bahl decided they were going to change things up and bring Marietta residents and other customers a new menu with fresh ingredients, homemade meals and customized meat and fish, plus other dry goods, dairy products and more.

Piastra will reopen on Jan. 19 as Asher & Rose Modern Grocers, with a grand reopening celebration planned for February.

The restaurant’s bar will still feature what the owners describe as an award-winning wine selection, as well as offering new regional offerings, a new craft cocktail menu and a mix and match craft beer program.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our loyal customers and are looking forward to greeting you in the New Year at Asher & Rose,” Lipman said in a statement. “This temporary closure allows us to make some exciting updates that will allow us to bring an entirely new experience rooted in the legacy hospitality that the Marietta Square is historically known for.”

Here’s what the owners say customers can expect at Asher & Rose’s grand reopening:

Expanded Product Selection: Enjoy an enhanced array of high-quality regional food products, featuring a wide variety of regional cuisines and specialty items carefully selected.

Improved Shopping Experience: Experience a redesigned store layout, creating a Café and Market where customers can browse, shop, and sit, stay and relax in.

Additional Services: Look forward to offering on-site catering and off-site catering services and e-commerce options, including online ordering and shipping.

Edutainment Focused Special Events: Join us in building community around simplicity and slowing down by making food from scratch, a craft by hand, or simply enjoying a new wine. Learn the simple skills our grandparents used in a workshop and make new friends in the process.

“While we are excited to introduce new enhancements and offerings in our Modern Grocery, we want to assure our Piastra customers that their beloved Italian favorites and mainstays – like our Pizzas, Pastas, and fresh food specials will remain unchanged. “And the warm, welcoming atmosphere that we have always been known for, those aren’t going anywhere,” Bahl said.

