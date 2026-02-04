Bahama Breeze closing all its restaurants, including these in metro Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. — Every Bahama Breeze location in the U.S. is closing down, but some of them will get a new life as another restaurant, including one in metro Atlanta.

Darden Restaurants, the parent company behind Bahama Breeze, announced on Tuesday that all 28 locations will shut their doors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Half of those locations will be fully closed, including the location on Breckenridge Blvd. in Duluth.

Those 14 restaurants will close on April 5.

The remain 14 restaurants, including the one on Earnest W Barrett Pkwy NW in Kennesaw, will be converted into other restaurants owned by Darden.

TRENDING STORIES:

Darden owns restaurants like Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House and more.

The company says the converting restaurants will transition over the next 12 to 18 months.

There is no word on what any of the locations will become.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group