‘Bad apple:’ Georgia jailer fired for ‘stupid’ decision to smuggle contraband

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff says he was forced to arrest one of their own after giving contraband to an inmate.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says Lexi Thompson had been employed with the sheriff’s office as a jailer for about four months.

Thompson was fired, arrested and charged with providing contraband to inmates and violation of oath of office.

"Her actions are what I like to call STUPID," Long wrote on social media. "These are the types of crimes that bother me the most."

Sheriff Long says that he views officers who break their oath of office as worse than most of the jail population because she took an oath to do the right thing, but didn’t.

“This job is hard enough without stupid Law Enforcement officers doing stupid things," the sheriff said.

Thompson is currently being held in the Butts County Jail without bond.

