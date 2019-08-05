  • Back 2 School: Gwinnett, Clayton, DeKalb counties among districts starting today

    Updated:

    Hundreds of thousands of students are going Back 2 School today across Georgia. 

    The districts returning Monday are: Gwinnett County, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Griffin-Spalding, Butts County and Athens-Clarke County.  

    We have a team of reporters and photographers throughout metro Atlanta to tell you what you need to know as school resumes, for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

