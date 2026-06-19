Baby formula recall: Georgia inspectors checking Target shelves for recalled products

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is alerting consumers about a recall for infant formula sold at Target.

Nara Organics issued a voluntary recall for all lot numbers and all sizes of its Whole Milk Powdered Infant Formula products. GDA inspectors are currently visiting Target stores and distributors to ensure the product is off the shelves.

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Atlanta-based CDC reported three cases of infant botulism linked to the Nara formula in other states. Three infants in California, Washington and Pennsylvania were hospitalized and treated.

Infant botulism is rare, but potentially fatal.

Symptoms can include constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelid, sluggish pupils, low muscle tone, difficulty sucking or swallowing, weak or altered cry, generalized weakness, respiratory difficulty and possibly respiratory arrest.

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Parents or caregivers who have given their infants the formula should monitor them for symptoms for a month and if the infants have these symptoms, parents should seek medical attention for them immediately.

Georgia consumers are urged to check that they don’t have the product in their homes and throw it away if they do. If you do have the product, you can request a refund online or return the product at Target.

You should also wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled formula, since it is transferrable by spores which when ingested release a neurotoxin.

To report an illness, contact the Georgia Department of Public Health at 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584).

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