Celebrating Juneteenth: List of events around metro Atlanta

June 19, also called Juneteenth National Independence Day, is an American holiday celebrating the date when the last slaves in the United States were freed after the Civil War.

While President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 when the final enforcement of the order was officially carried out. Slaves in Galveston, Texas were the last to learn they were free.

The date later became a celebration, featuring parades, festivals and cookouts across the U.S. Juneteenth is now a federal and state holiday in Georgia.

Here’s a list of events happening around the metro Atlanta area for Juneteenth.

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COLLEGE PARK

College Park will hold a Juneteenth Parade and Community Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. near the VA Center on Phoenix Blvd. and finish at the Tracey Wyatt Recreation Complex. The community day event will feature live music, games and special performance. College Park is also offering health screenings.

HAMPTON

Juneteenth Art Show will take place in Hampton from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Hampton Train Depot on East Main Street.

HAPEVILLE

The city of Hapeville will host its Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hapeville Depot Museum. It’s free to attend.

Attendees can take part in genealogy workshops at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., history lectures at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and panel discussion at 3:30 p.m. There will also be live music, dance performances, games, food trucks and more during the event.

JONESBORO

The City of Jonesboro will hosts its 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration 5:00–9:00 PM at Lee Street Park Amphitheatre.

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, special guest performances, food, and a vibrant evening.

ROSWELL

Roswell will be hosting a Juneteenth Artist Market and Exhibit on Friday.

Organizers say you can explore the artwork, hear the stories behind the pieces, and shop prints and original works. The event is free at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center starting at 1 p.m.

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