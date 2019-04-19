  • Baby among 3 people shot at apartment complex

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people, including a baby, at a South Fulton County apartment complex. 

    The shooting happened at 4900 Delano Road early Friday morning.

    Police told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach that the 1-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK.

