Baby among 3 people shot at apartment complex

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people, including a baby, at a South Fulton County apartment complex.
The shooting happened at 4900 Delano Road early Friday morning.
Police told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach that the 1-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK.
We're LIVE at the scene as police work to investigate the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
