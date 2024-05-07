Georgia electric company asking customers not to visit website after cybersecurity incident

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) has advised its customers not to use their website after a “cybersecurity incident.”

“We are advising all Sawnee EMC members not to use the sawnee[.]com website for any purposes. Specifically, do not attempt to log into the old website, and do not click on any link there,” the company said in a statement emailed to members.

Since they lost control of their original website, they have relaunched it at www.sawnee.coop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sawnee EMC said the cybersecurity incident affected their external website that customers access and not any internal systems or data.

In addition to the new website, they told customers to use customerservice@sawnee.coop when emailing their 24-hour customer call center.

Customers can ask questions through their call center at 770-887-2363.

Sawnee EMC serves parts of seven counties in north Georgia, including Cherokee, Dawson, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, and Lumpkin.

Sawnee EMC said a comprehensive investigation into the cybersecurity issue is underway.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Nearly 200 security cameras not working throughout metro school district

©2023 Cox Media Group