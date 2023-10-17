Authorities issue reward for alleged killer, 3 other inmates who escaped from middle Georgia jail

ATLANTA — As authorities continue to search for four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center, they are now offering a reward for information that leads to their capture.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Joey Fourner, 52, Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, left the jail through a damaged window in a common space area and a cut fence on Monday morning.

At around 3 a.m. on Monday, a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the jail and helped the inmates escape from the property.

Fourner was being held in the jail on murder charges. The other men were being held on various other charges.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said there is currently a $1,000 reward for each one of the inmates’ capture.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of the inmates or the vehicle is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

