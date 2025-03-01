Auburn football coach diagnosed with prostate cancer, will keep coaching

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer, the school announced Friday.

The Tigers added that the 55-year-old Freeze is expected to make a full recovery and will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities while undergoing treatment.

“Thankfully, it was detected early, and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable,” the university said in a statement. “Coach Freeze is incredibly appreciative of our medical professionals and has asked that we use his experience as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing and scheduling annual health screenings.”

Freeze is 11-14 in two seasons at Auburn, including 5-11 in Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers begin spring practice March 25, looking for improvement after finishing 5-7 last season and missing a bowl.

