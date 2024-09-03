AT&T union members accuse company of using mediation as delaying tactic

ATLANTA — Thousands of AT&T internet technicians across Georgia are on strike, along with even more workers across the U.S.

Now, union members say they are no longer interested in mediation with AT&T.

The Communications Workers of America union says the company is using mediation to stall negotiations.

“Our bargaining team was optimistic that AT&T’s suggestion that we enter mediation with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) meant that the company was finally ready to bargain in good faith. Unfortunately, that turned out not to be the case. Instead, the company was using the mediation process as another delaying tactic,” said Richard Honeycutt, CWA District 3 Vice President. “We appreciate the mediator’s efforts. Our message to AT&T is: no more excuses. It’s time to get serious about bargaining so we can get back to work serving our customers.”

The union representing the striking workers have accused the communications company of unfair labor practices, as far as abusive practices and pay disparities among their technicians.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with workers at their picket line.

“Until they get to that table and negotiate in good faith - we will be out here,” said Darren Williams, CWA 3205 Union President.

AT&T previously told Channel 2 Action News that they are “committed to reaching a fair deal” for its employees and that they already negotiated three agreements in 2024, including one for CWA district on the west coast.

It’s not the only strike that took place over the Labor Day weekend.

In the hotel industry, thousands of hotel workers nationwide walked off the job site during one of the biggest holiday travel periods of the year.

The walkouts come as contract talks between the hotel chains and the workers’ union stalled. The strikes are targeting three hotel chains: the Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt hotels.

“It is very impressive to see everybody come together to fight for what they need. Anybody who serves you food to cleans your room, to cleans your dishes, parks your car, opens your door,” union organizer Courtney Leonard told ABC News.

A spokesperson for the hotel chains say they remain willing to negotiate. The strikes are expected to last through Wednesday.

