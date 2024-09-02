Metro Atlanta pediatric dentist found with child pornography videos at his home pleads guilty

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former pediatric dentist who practiced dentistry in Cobb County has pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of images and videos of children engaging in sexual activity.

Paul Bogeun Kim, 31, of Sandy Springs pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on August 23, 2024.

FBI agents identified Kim as one of the suspected purchasers of child pornography during a larger investigation into a commercial sexual exploitation ring that advertised and sold child pornography through several online platforms.

In December 2023, agents executed a search warrant at his Sandy Springs home, seizing approximately 30 electronic devices.

Agents found about 1,948 images and 798 videos of child pornography on the devices.

Dr. Kim worked for Dentistry for Children from August 2022 until November 2023. They shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News that read:

“We recently learned about the alleged abhorrent behavior involving an Atlanta dentist, Dr. Paul Kim, who worked at Dentistry for Children from August 2022 through November 16, 2023. Dentistry for Children is fully cooperating with authorities. Importantly, we are not aware of any allegations involving any of the practice’s patients, or complaints regarding Dr. Kim or his interactions with patients, staff, or visitors to the practice.

At Dentistry for Children, patient safety is everyone’s top priority, and the practice adheres to robust policies and procedures to ensure the protection of its patients. These measures include:

Prior to being hired, a thorough background check is performed on all staff members and dentists, which includes a review of any local, state, or federal criminal history. These reviews also include ensuring that dentists are actively licensed by the Georgia Board of Dentistry – which maintains their own robust background reviews – to practice in the state.

With respect to Dr. Kim, none of these reviews indicated any concerns, and the first we were alerted to any potential issues involving him was when the news of his arrest broke this week

Finally, our offices follow safety protocols that prohibit 1-on-1 interactions between patients and any member of the practice office team, including dentists, and we have no indication to believe that Dr. Kim failed to maintain those procedures during his tenure at the practice.”

Kim’s sentencing is scheduled for November 21, 2024.

A booking photo is unavailable because Kim faces federal charges. Booking photos are not taken in the federal system.

