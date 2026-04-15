Zoo Atlanta welcomes a clouded leopard to its family

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is welcoming a new member to its family – a new leopard.

Eight-year-old Boon, a clouded leopard, arrived at the zoo on Tuesday from Nashville.

Despite the spotted coat, zoo officials told Channel 2 Action News that “clouded leopards” are not true leopards.

Before visitors can get a look at Boon, she’ll have about a month-long quarantine period.

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“As an ambassador for a beautiful species with memorable adaptations, Boon will be a welcome and wonderful addition to the cat species found at Zoo Atlanta,” said Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “Her species also represents a conservation effort our members and guests are helping to support each time they visit.”

The clouded leopard is native to “forests in Asia, including the Himalayan foothills, parts of northern India and Bhutan, into southeast Asia and southern China.”

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