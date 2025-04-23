Zoo Atlanta announces death of clouded leopard Suhana

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta announced Tuesday evening that longtime resident Suhana, a rare cloud leopard, had died.

On Tuesday morning, zoo officials said Suhana “appeared lethargic,” adding that “those who knew her best knew this was not the cat they knew.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Despite the efforts of Zoo Atlanta’s Animal Care and Veterinary Teams, the 11-year-old clouded leopard died.

Zoo officials said her care team was missing their loved one today, and that the team knew her to be “sweet and sour,” calling her a "Sour Patch Kid,” “goofy,” “spicy,” “fierce” and “extremely charismatic," among others.

TRENDING STORIES:

While Suhana’s natural camouflage made her difficult to see at times, Zoo Atlanta said she “gave us so much more than the occasional exciting sighting.”

Suhana first came to Zoo Atlanta in 2015, moving to Atlanta from Miami.

"During her nearly 10 years here at the Zoo, she taught us about the superpowers of her species; for example, clouded leopards have larger canine teeth in proportion to body size than any other living wild cat, and specialized rotating ankle joints that allow them to go down trees headfirst," the zoo said in a statement. “She also inspired us to learn more about and protect a species whose numbers and habits are not well known in the wild."

Teams are now working to learn about Suhana’s decline and will perform a necropsy, but “in the meantime, we will miss our rare beauty, and appreciate the deep dedication, devotion, and love her team poured into her care."

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group