106 mph chase ends at Georgia church parking lot

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is facing multiple charges after leading a sheriff’s sergeant on a chase that ended with his car crashing into a power line, officials said.

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The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Travis Short was on routine patrol on July 19 when he clocked a Subaru traveling 106 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone on Highway 27 north. When Short caught up to the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped away instead of pulling over.

During the chase, the driver, identified as Christopher Griffith, drove erratically and ran off the roadway, hitting a guidewire attached to a power pole and damaging his vehicle. Griffith continued speeding away even after the crash, authorities said.

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A short time later, the vehicle slowed and turned off Highway 27, coming to a stop in the parking lot of Felton Methodist Church. Griffith was arrested.

He was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana under one ounce.

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