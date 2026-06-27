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106 mph chase ends at Georgia church parking lot

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Christopher Griffith 106 mph chase ends at Georgia church parking lot (Haralson County Sheriff's Office)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is facing multiple charges after leading a sheriff’s sergeant on a chase that ended with his car crashing into a power line, officials said.

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The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Travis Short was on routine patrol on July 19 when he clocked a Subaru traveling 106 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone on Highway 27 north. When Short caught up to the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped away instead of pulling over.

During the chase, the driver, identified as Christopher Griffith, drove erratically and ran off the roadway, hitting a guidewire attached to a power pole and damaging his vehicle. Griffith continued speeding away even after the crash, authorities said.

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A short time later, the vehicle slowed and turned off Highway 27, coming to a stop in the parking lot of Felton Methodist Church. Griffith was arrested.

He was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana under one ounce.

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