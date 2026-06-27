Metro Atlanta man sentenced to prison after swallowing fentanyl, hiding gun and meth

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man who told police he swallowed fentanyl the moment he spotted a patrol car has been sentenced to years in prison.

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Jeremiah Joshua Cornette, 35, of Ball Ground, was sentenced June 22 by a judge, who found him guilty of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case began May 15, 2025, when a Ball Ground police officer spotted Cornette sitting on a guardrail along State Route 372 near Interstate 575. When the officer stopped to talk with him, he discovered Cornette had an active arrest warrant and tried to take him into custody.

Officials said Cornette refused to cooperate, ignoring repeated commands to take his hands out of his pockets and get on the ground. He didn’t stand down until a second officer arrived. As officers moved to arrest him, Cornette told them he had swallowed fentanyl as soon as he saw the patrol car pull up.

A search turned up two baggies of methamphetamine, totaling 23 grams, along with a meth pipe. Officers also found a Smith & Wesson .22 caliber pistol in his front jeans pocket.

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Once Cornette was placed in the back of the patrol car, he lost consciousness, authorities said. Officers administered two rounds of Narcan, reviving him before paramedics took him to the hospital, where he recovered.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation for all involved,” said Assistant District Attorney Leland McElveen, who prosecuted the case. “A convicted felon, under the influence of narcotics and armed with a firearm, refused to show his hands and put lives in jeopardy, including his own.”

Ball Ground Police Chief Jamie Gianfala credited the responding officers with saving Cornette’s life while keeping the community safe. “These officers remained calm under pressure as they administered two rounds of Narcan and provided medical assistance that ultimately saved a life,” Gianfala said. “At the same time, they prevented illegal drugs and a firearm from posing a further threat to our community.”

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Because of his prior felony record, Cornette was sentenced to 30 years, with 10 to serve in prison as a recidivist offender under Georgia law, receiving the maximum penalty on three of the four counts.

“Despite prior felony convictions, this defendant continued to possess illegal drugs and carry a firearm in violation of the law,” said Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “This sentence holds him accountable for those choices and reflects the serious danger posed by armed, repeat offenders.”

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