Young Thug released: What’s included in rapper’s plea agreement from YSL trial?

ATLANTA — After 150-plus days of trial and two-plus years inside of the Fulton County Jail, Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug, was released Thursday evening.

Williams, who has been in jail since 2022 for a sprawling Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment in Fulton County, pleaded guilty as part of a non-negotiated plea in the YSL RICO case.

In his plea agreement, Williams was sentenced under the first offender/conditional discharge statute where he was sentenced to a total of 40 years, with the first five years in prison. The sentence was commuted to time served, followed by 15 years on probation, followed by 20 backloaded years in prison.

Should Williams complete the full 15 years of probation, the backloaded portion of the sentence will be commuted to time served.

Williams pleaded guilty to counts 57, 58, 59, 60, 61 and 62 of the indictment, but pleaded ‘nolo contendere’ to counts 1 and 56 of the indictment. Those counts were the conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and unlawful for person who occupied criminal street gang position of organizer/supervisory/management.

Special conditions of his probation include 48 hours after his release, Williams cannot be in the metro Atlanta area for the first 10 years of his probation. The only exceptions are if he is attending a wedding, funeral or graduation or medical emergency of an immediate family member.

Secondly, Williams is required to return to the metro Atlanta area to make a live anti-gang and anti-gun violence presentation four times per year at a grade school, middle school, Boys and Girls Club or similar group.

Williams is also barred from communicating with anyone affiliated with a criminal street gang who is not a member of his immediate family outside of his biological brother and Sergio Kitchens, aka Gunna.

He is also barred from promoting criminal street gangs, including on social media, nor is he allowed to throw any hand signs that would promote or represent criminal street gangs, directly or indirectly.

The plea agreement in its entirety can be read below.

