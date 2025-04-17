Atlanta

As you gear up for Easter weekend, here’s a look at the forecast

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Brad Easter forecast If you’re planning on going to the sunrise Easter service at Stone Mountain on Sunday, then you’ll have decent weather for it. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — If you’re planning on going to the sunrise Easter service at Stone Mountain on Sunday, then you’ll have decent weather for it.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said we will see increasing clouds throughout the weekend, but temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

The Easter tradition of the Stone Mountain Sunrise Service starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

“We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky,” Nitz said. “The sunrise Sunday morning as at seven o’clock with temperatures to start the day in the mid-60s, headed to the mid-80s in the afternoon.”

Nitz is also tracking our next chance for rain, which is expected on Monday evening.

