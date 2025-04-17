As you gear up for Easter weekend, here’s a look at the forecast

ATLANTA — If you’re planning on going to the sunrise Easter service at Stone Mountain on Sunday, then you’ll have decent weather for it.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said we will see increasing clouds throughout the weekend, but temperatures will be in the mid-80s.
The Easter tradition of the Stone Mountain Sunrise Service starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday.
“We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky,” Nitz said. “The sunrise Sunday morning as at seven o’clock with temperatures to start the day in the mid-60s, headed to the mid-80s in the afternoon.”
Nitz is also tracking our next chance for rain, which is expected on Monday evening.
TRENDING STORIES:
- FSU shooter accused of killing 2, injuring 6 identified as deputy’s son
- Mother took rifle away from suspect moments before he shot Paulding deputy, GBI says
- Deputies say it’s a ‘true miracle’ after alleged Walmart shoplifter using scooter ran out of store
©2025 Cox Media Group