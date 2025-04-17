As you gear up for Easter weekend, here’s a look at the forecast

ATLANTA — If you’re planning on going to the sunrise Easter service at Stone Mountain on Sunday, then you’ll have decent weather for it.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said we will see increasing clouds throughout the weekend, but temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

The Easter tradition of the Stone Mountain Sunrise Service starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

“We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky,” Nitz said. “The sunrise Sunday morning as at seven o’clock with temperatures to start the day in the mid-60s, headed to the mid-80s in the afternoon.”

Nitz is also tracking our next chance for rain, which is expected on Monday evening.

