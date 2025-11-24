You can now use a digital driver’s license to buy beer, cigarettes in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgians can officially use a digital version of their driver’s licenses to buy alcohol, tobacco and other age-restricted items.

The update was announced by the Georgia Department of Driver Services on Monday, with officials saying it’s part of an effort to modernize the state’s services.

DDS said it was “pleased to announce a major step forward in modernizing identification for Georgians. Digital Driver’s Licenses, also known as mobile driver’s licenses issued by GA DDS, can now be accepted as a valid form of identification for proof of identity when used for age restricted purchases at participating retail locations."

Guidance shared by DDS from the Georgia Department of Reveneue said digital licenses can now be used to buy tobacco products like cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco, alcoholic beverages and vapor products or other forms of nicotine that require age verification.

That said, allowing digital licenses to make these purchases still rests in the hands of businesses.

“Acceptance of mDLs is at the discretion of the individual business (the retailer),” DDS said.

DOR policy says a screenshot or photo of a license does not count.

Digital licenses must also be scanned by a compliant mDL reader, or they cannot be accepted for sales.

Retail staff must still confirm customers are of the legal age for their purchases, DOR said.

