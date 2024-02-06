Wrong-way crash deaths have nearly tripled on Georgia highways

ATLANTA — Collisions caused by wrong-way drivers lead to hundreds of injuries in Georgia each year.

Channel 2 Action News discovered a disturbing trend – wrong-way crashes nearly tripled over the last decade.

Ashleigh Mouring, 31, recently finished rehabilitation and is still using a cane after surviving a wrong-way crash in July 2023.

Her friend Denise Watkins was driving when a car came out of nowhere straight at them.

“He had no headlights on. We didn’t see him till you got literally right in front of us. The only thing that I had time to think of is, ‘I’m going to die. I’m about to die,’” Mouring said.

The impact crushed her leg and shattered her hip. She spent more than a month in the hospital. It traumatized her daughter Marley who still can’t talk about it.

“It was awful. She hated it, I hated it,” Mouring said.

She is still in pain, but she’s alive unlike her friend Denise, who along with the wrong-way driver, Cecil Williams, died when their cars collided on Interstate 20 between the Hamilton E. Holmes Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exits.

Mouring believes Watkins saved her life with a last-second decision.

“She looked at me and she immediately jerked the car to the right and took most of the impact,” Mouring said.

Data obtained by Channel 2 Action News from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows wrong-way crashes rose from 475 in 2013 to 852 in 2022.

Deaths from wrong-way crashes jumped from 16 in 2013, to 44 in 2022.

