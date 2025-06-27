Worker hospitalized with severe burns after getting shocked at Atlanta job site

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters rescued a worker who was shocked while on a scaffold.
Crews responded to a site on Lindsay Street in northwest Atlanta around 8 a.m.
A fire department spokesperson said the worker was on a 35-foot scaffold that hit live power lines.
The worker suffered third degree burns, but is alert and has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
