Work on sewer lines continues to keep parts of busy midtown intersection shut down

ATLANTA — Crews continue to work on sewer lines along 10th Street at Piedmont Avenue, shutting down lanes on both streets.

“For the next few days, this intersection will be blocked off, Piedmont north and 10th Street eastbound,” Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Sheilds said.

The work on the sewer lines has been ongoing for the last couple of weeks.

TRENDING STORIES:

Shields said to use Peachtree Street to go east or use Monroe Drive.

“You also have 8th Street and 14th Street, just north of 10th Street and south of 10th Street,” Shields said.

Crews hope to have work done on this project by Saturday.

©2025 Cox Media Group