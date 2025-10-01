Man on the sidewalk opened fire on car driving down Buford Hwy., so the driver shot back

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Buford Highway was shut down for more than an hour on Wednesday afternoon after a shooting.

Brookhaven police say two people began shooting just before 2 p.m. along Buford Hwy. near Lenox Rd.

Police Chief Brandon Gurley told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that someone walking down the sidewalk noticed someone he knew driving down the road, so he began shooting.

The driver of that car returned fire, and then stayed on scene to speak with police.

Police say no one was hurt, but a car and the wall of a building were damaged.

A manhunt is underway for the shooter who was walking on the sidewalk.

Neither shooter’s identity has been released.

