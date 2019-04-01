Women under 50 having more heart attacks, doctors say

ATLANTA - Kimberly Calhoun was helping a neighbor last fall when she began feeling bad.
"I started feeling tightness in my chest, and just like a general, yucky feeling," the 49-year-old said.
The active wife and mother of four was having a heart attack.
According to new studies by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, so are more and more young women every year.
Dr. Jyoti Sharma, the medical director of Piedmont Hospital's Women's Heart Program, said the studies validated what she and other cardiologists had sensed.
"We're seeing younger and younger patients with heart attacks," said Dr. Sharma.
Dr. Sharma says the kind of heart attack Calhoun had is more common in women.
"A lot of my patients tell me their heart attacks felt like acid reflux-- jaw pain, neck pain, back pain, arm pain," said Dr. Sharma. "A lot of women tell me they just felt really fatigued, really nauseous, a general sense of not feeling well."
