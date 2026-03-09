Woman shot, killed at Atlanta shopping center identified

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was shot and killed at a shopping center.

Police responded to a shooting Friday night on MLK Jr. Drive near Lynhurst Drive. They found a 37-year-old woman and 51-year-old man who had been shot. The woman died from her injuries.

On Monday, the medical examiner’s office identified the woman as Edrisha Prater. Police have not identified the man who was shot.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers reported live from the scene Friday during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. as crowds watched investigators collect evidence.

The shooting appears to have happened outside of a barber shop and nail salon. The glass door at the barber shop appears to have been shot out.

Investigators have not shared details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

