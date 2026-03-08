Man shot by police accused of damaging vehicles at Waffle House

JASPER, Ga. — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Waffle House at Highways 513 and 53 to help Jasper Police Department on a report of a person who was damaging vehicles and trying to set them on fire. The person was said to be armed with knives.

The person left the area, but authorities tracked him to the area of Darnell Road. Police said he threw a knife at an officer, and a Jasper police officer shot him.

He was assessed by officers and turned over the EMS for medical treatment.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

GBI confirmed that they are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information.

