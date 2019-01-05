Woman shot inside her own car while playing Pokemon Go

ATLANTA - A woman says she was shot in a northwest Atlanta parking lot when she stopped there to play the augmented reality game Pokemon Go.
It happened around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the 2000 block of Bolton Road NW.
“She looked at the guy and saw he had a gun, and her mind … she thought, ‘I’ve got to get out of here,’” one of the woman’s loved ones told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon.
The chilling video of the shooting and the help police need from the public to catch the suspects, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}