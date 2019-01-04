3 men enter home, kill man in front of child before running away, police say

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the three men they said committed a home invasion and shot a man in the head in front of a child.
Investigators said the men went up a driveway and forced their way into a Jackson home Wednesday around 9 p.m. Once inside, the men made everyone get on the floor at gunpoint, according to police.
Moments later, Derek Denson, 40, was shot. He died the next day. The man's nephew and a 13-year-old with special needs were also in the home when the incident took place.
Those closest to him said Denson was a good man. They told Channel 2 Action News they desperately want those responsible for the crime behind bars.
Investigators said they're just as hopeful they will catch the men, because crimes like this don't happen often in the area.
