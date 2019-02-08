Woman says best friend scammed her out of Super Bowl tickets

ATLANTA - She paid nearly $33,000 to watch Super Bowl LIII in person but instead Alison Echols watched it from her couch.
“There was also a hurt factor there, like how could she do this to me. I trusted her. She constantly told me she loved me," Echols told Channel 2 Action News.
Echols said one of her best friends scammed her selling her tickets that didn’t exist.
Her fight to get her now former friend behind bars, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
