  • Woman dead of apparent gunshot wound, police say

    ATLANTA - A woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in southwest Atlanta Friday, police say. 

    Officers responded to a shooting on Landrum Dr. around 2:40 p.m.

    They found a woman had sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. She died of her injuries. 

    Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

    We are working to learn more details about this developing story..

