Woman dead of apparent gunshot wound, police say

ATLANTA - A woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in southwest Atlanta Friday, police say.
Officers responded to a shooting on Landrum Dr. around 2:40 p.m.
They found a woman had sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. She died of her injuries.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
We are working to learn more details about this developing story..
