Woman dead after early morning apartment fire

ATLANTA — One woman died in an apartment fire on Friday morning.

The Atlanta Fire Department said crews responded to an apartment on Joseph E. Boone Blvd around 2:15 a.m.

Firefighters put the flames out and found the woman’s body inside the unit. The road opened back up just after 5 a.m.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office took the body for an autopsy. Officials have not released the victim’s name or determined a cause of the fire.

