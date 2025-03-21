Woman cited after crashing into man at Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks and driving off

ATLANTA — A driver was given a ticket after a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital earlier this week.

Atlanta police were called to the intersection of Piedmont Road and 10th Street on Monday morning after a man was hit by a car and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

According to the incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, another pedestrian said the light was green when the man walked into the crosswalk and was nearly struck by one car before being hit by another.

Grady medical personnel said the victim was stable, but could not recall the incident so he was transported to the hospital.

Other witnesses said the driver stopped several yards away from the crash, according to the incident report, but then drove off.

A few days later, police identified the driver and cited her for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield.

The victim is continuing to recover.

