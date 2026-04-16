Woman charged with murder after shooting at Atlanta shopping center

ATLANTA — More than a month after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an Atlanta shopping center, police have made an arrest.

Ashley Prater, 39, was arrested for a deadly shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on March 6.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was live on the scene during WSB Tonight as police confirmed a 37-year-old woman and 51-year-old man who had been shot.

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The woman, later identified as Edrisha Prater, died from her injuries. The man, an innocent bystander, survived.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but it appeared to have happened outside of a barber shop and nail salon. The glass door at the barber shop appeared to have been shot out.

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Police have not commented on the relationship between the two women.

Ashley Prater is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and failure to appear.

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